Teen shot in leg

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Danville are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that sent a teenager to a hospital.

A press release from the Danville Police Department says officers responded before 10 p.m. Wednesday to a reported shooting near North Jackson and East English streets. That’s within three blocks of Danville High School.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 19-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg. Investigators say the victim was walking on Jackson Street when he heard several gunshots and he was hit in the leg.

Police say the boy was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

The release says no suspect information is available. Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.