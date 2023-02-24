MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield teenager has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for his role in a murder that happened in Hammond more than two years ago.

Jerome Schmidt, 19, was convicted earlier this year of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 64-year-old Michael Brown. Brown was shot and killed the morning of Jan. 26, 2021, while investigating three people who he saw on his home’s security cameras peering into his garage’s windows. It was a crime that shocked Brown’s neighbors given who he was and where they lived.

The Illinois State Police said that cell phone data, DNA evidence and gun evidence led them to identify the three suspects: Schmidt, his half-brother Blayton Cota and an unnamed then-16-year-old. All were charged with first-degree murder; Schmidt and Cota pleaded not guilty.

Schmidt was found guilty on Jan. 17 in a bench trial conducted by Piatt County Judge Dana Rhoads. The juvenile suspect, meanwhile, reached a plea deal that resulted in a conviction for burglary. Cota’s trial is scheduled to begin in March.