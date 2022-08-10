SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 19-year-old was sentenced to prison on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to a pair of charges related to shots being fired at two Springfield Police officers.

Keanthony D. Brown was charged with one count each of aggravated discharge of a firearm and a possession of a weapon by a gang member. He pleaded guilty to these charges in May and was sentenced to serve 10 and eight years, respectively, for these crimes. Those sentences will be served concurrently.

The charges stem from an incident on October 10, 2020, during which Brown fired at a car occupied by two Springfield Police officers and then fled the scene. Evidence presented during court proceedings showed that Brown is a member of the street gang Boss Playas and had previously posted multiple photos and videos to social media depicting him holding guns and boasting about gun violence.

Brown faced up to 15 years in prison for the charges, with the State’s Attorney’s Office recommending a sentence of 12 years in prison. Brown’s defense counsel asked for a sentence of impact incarceration’s or “boot camp,” which could have resulted in his release within a matter of months.

In the end, Brown was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

“This sentence sends a strong message that gun violence will not be tolerated,” said Dan Wright, Sangamon County State’s Attorney. “This case is a prime example of a young man whose choice to join a gang and participate in acts of gun violence resulted in a substantial prison sentence, years of his life he could have dedicated to building a career and supporting his young child. Gun violence is never the answer and we will continue the fight along with dedicated law enforcement partners like the Springfield Police Department.”