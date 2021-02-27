Teen self care during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- Springfield police responded to three different reports of shootings in under 24 hours.

The first call was in response to a hit on the city's shot spotter system. A home on the 800 block of South 18th street was hit multiple times, but police found nobody hurt at the scene. Police did say a male victim showed up to HSHS St. John's Hospital later with 3 gun shot wounds to the legs. He refused to say what happened.