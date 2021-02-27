Teen self care during pandemic

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Teenagers can learn how to stay mentally fit during the pandemic.
The Urbana Park District is offering a free virtual program. The goal is to teach students about self-care. They will deliver journals, spa products, inspirational books, and other activities to homes. They’re hoping students learn strategies about how to care for their mental health. The program is for teens ages 13-18. It is every Tuesday from March 23 to April 27. Each session will run from 4 – 5 P.M., on Zoom. You must register to join.