Teen pleads not guilty in deadly crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 17-year-old boy accused of crashing into an elderly woman’s home has pleaded not guilty.

The teen was charged with aggravated DUI. Officers say 87-year-old Mary Hinton died after the crash caused the house to explode in November.

Investigators say the fire started when the SUV drove through the house, knocking off the gas meter. The coroner says Hinton died from carbon monoxide intoxication from breathing in smoke.

The teen is expected back in court in January for pre-trial.