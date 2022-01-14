Teen petitions for more COVID-19 precautions at Urbana High School

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – An online petition for COVID-19 safety blew up overnight… All because of a high school student.

Lily Wells is a sophomore at Urbana High School. She says at first, the school district handled the pandemic really well. But now, she says there are not enough safety measures in place.

Wells posted a petition online asking for required COVID-19 testing, KN95 masks and transparency. When she woke up the next day, 20 signatures turned into 120.

“Now that the CDC has put out its new precautions, it’s getting somewhat harder to match that with what we can obtain at the high school,” Wells said. “So it’s felt rather rocky the past few weeks.”

Right now, she has almost 200 signatures. She says the other students are supportive but they suspect funding will be an obstacle.

School officials are set to meet with Wells to discuss what can be done.