PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The sheriff’s office has posted information about a missing teen. 17-year old Madison Hicks was last seen over the weekend in Cerro Gordo.

Family says she apparently has cold feet about moving to Tennessee and took off. Hicks is 5’3″, 150 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing shorts, a t-shirt, sunglasses and hat.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office.

Piatt County Sheriff’s Office

(217) 762 – 5761