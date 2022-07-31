DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager is dead and three other teens were hurt in a shooting that took place in Decatur overnight.

The shooting happened at 2882 North Dinneen Street at 2 a.m. on Sunday. Decatur Police officers responded to that location for a report that shots had been fired and that multiple people had been hit. They arrived to find one teenager had already died and found three others, ages 19, 19 and 15, were hurt. The three still-living victims were taken to the hospital and they are expected to survive.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified the deceased victim as T’Earra D. Moore, 15 of Chicago, saying that she had been attending a graduation party and was leaving when shots rang out. Day further said that Moore apparently fled the parking lot on Dinneen where she had been shot before collapsing in the back of a nearby business on Pershing Road. By the time medical crews arrived, they observed “obvious signs of death” and pronounced her dead. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

Detectives found multiple shell casings throughout the parking lot and on Dineen leading to Pershing. The investigation is ongoing and so far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Macon County Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.