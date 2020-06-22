Teen injured in afternoon shooting

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A shooting earlier this afternoon left a 17-year-old male wounded, the Rantoul Police Department said.

Police officers responded to the 1600 block of Harper Drive around 1:05 this afternoon after receiving a report of of a shooting in the area.

Once officers arrived, they found the teenager, who had a gunshot wound in his lower body. The injuries were non-life-threatening, police said, and the teen was taken to Carle Hospital via an OSF ambulance.

Police recovered several spent shell cases and interviewed multiple people. Police say that while they don’t have a complete description of a potential suspect, a newer-model white vehicle was seen leaving the area immediately after the shooting.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident and are reviewing surveillance video from the area.

Anyone having information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact Rantoul Police Detectives at (217) 892-2103. Callers may also remain anonymous by contacting Champaign County Crimestoppers at (217) 373-TIPS or by utilizing the P3 Tips application on a cellular phone.