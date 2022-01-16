Teen in critical condition after shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police said that a 19-year-old is in critical condition after he was shot in the head Saturday morning.

Officers interviewed a person who was with the victim at the time of the shooting and learned the shooting happened near Chandler and Clay Streets. The witness and the victim were sitting in a parked car when a dark-colored SUV stopped in the roadway near them. A black male wearing a ski mask exited the SUV and began shooting at the victim and witness. The witness was not hurt and immediately drove the victim to a local emergency room.

The investigation is ongoing and no further suspect information is available.

Anyone who has information regarding this shooting is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.