DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting in Danville over the weekend, police officials announced on Monday.

Officials said the Danville Police Department was first made aware of a shots-fired report in the area of Main and Edwards Streets around 9:14 p.m. on Saturday. Shortly after officers arrived at that location, they learned someone was calling for an ambulance several blocks away on Alexander Street. At that location, they found the 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to her shoulder. The wound was not considered life-threatening.

Danville Police officials said their investigation has so far revealed that the victim and another teen were walking in the area of Main and Edwards when they passed a group of males. After passing this group, the teens heard shots being fired and the victim was hit. No other injuries were reported, and officials said no suspect information was available for release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information that can help is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.