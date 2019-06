SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities say two teen girls are responsible for multiple car burglaries and thefts.

The 15- and 16-year olds are accused of burglary to a motor vehicle, motor vehicle theft and deceptive practices.

The juveniles were taken into custody Thursday.

Officials believe the girls are responsible for crimes in Bradfordton Place, Salem Estates and Centennial Park Place neighborhoods.