Teen gets 7-years for aggravated robbery

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager was sentenced to seven years in prison for the class 1 felony of aggravated robbery. 19-year old Cameron Johnson, of Danville, pleaded guilty earlier this year and faced up to 15-years or could have received probation.

During sentencing Thursday, a detective with DPD detailed the crime stating Johnson and a male juvenile entered Subway, in the 2700-block of Vermilion, May 8, 2018. The juvenile had a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun. He and Johnson robbed an employee of more than $400. Investigators determined Johnson gave the gun to his accomplice and later hid it under a relative’s bed.

Prosecutors provided additional evidence showing Johnson was involved in three other robberies prior to the Subway hold-up:

April 2, Phillips 66, Bowman Avenue, Danville

April 12, Casey’s, 750 S. State Street, Westville

April 18, Circle K, Bowman Avenue, Danville

No one was hurt in any of the offenses, but State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy says, “Such crimes, especially crimes involving firearms, simply will not be tolerated in this County.”

Prior to this case, Johnson had not had any contacts with law enforcement.