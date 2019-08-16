Teen felon arrested for shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager faces charges connected to Thursday night’s shooting. Police arrested 19-year old Gregory Smith about 1:45 am, Friday, in the 500-block of East Washington Street.

Smith is accused of aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Authorities say he’s responsible for a shooting about 11:30 pm, Thursday, in the 500-block of East Columbia.

Two men, a 30-year old and 29-year old sustained injuries in the shooting which officials say happened after an argument with the suspect. The 30-year old was hit twice and the 29-year old was grazed by a bullet. Both are expected to be okay. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com