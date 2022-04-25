BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Bloomington Police and Fire said that a 19-year-old man has died after he was pulled from a lake Sunday night.

Firefighters and police officers were dispatched to White Oak Park at 8 p.m. for a report of someone drowning. They pulled the teen from the water and attempted life-saving measures before taking him to Carle BroMenn Medical Center. Their efforts were not successful and the teen was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday and the teen’s name is being withheld at this time. No foul play is suspected.