Teen drivers in state rank respectably

NATIONAL (WCIA) — Crashes continue to be the leading cause of death among teenagers across the country, but one survey shows teenagers in Illinois may be safer than those in other states.

Researchers for WalletHub ranked every state’s teen drivers based on a combination of how often they’re ticketed, how often they cause accidents and more. Researchers found, based on all those factors, Illinois has the ninth best teen drivers overall.

The state got high marks in safety and driving law categories. It means Illinois teens get into fewer fatal accidents and face much stricter penalties if they break the law.

The one mark the state has is in its economic environment which means the prices for gas and auto maintenance are higher than average.

To go along with the top ten, Illinois also has the second lowest teen DUI rate in the country which should let any parent with a teen driver at home sleep a little easier.

At the top of the study, Maryland comes in with the best overall teenagers, but it’s followed closely by New York which has the third fewest fatalities from teen drivers.