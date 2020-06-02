Teen driver killed in crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Normal Fatal Accident

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year old Chatham youth was killed in a single vehicle accident. It happened about 4:30 pm, Monday, on Illinois Route 123 west of Illinois Route 124.

Authorities say the driver lost control and over-corrected sending the vehicle off the road and into a guardrail before it flipped several times. Two people in the vehicle were ejected.

The driver was airlifted to an area hospital and was pronounced dead. A passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim has not been identified pending notification of the family.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.