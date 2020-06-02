Teen driver killed in crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year old Chatham youth was killed in a single vehicle accident. It happened about 4:30 pm, Monday, on Illinois Route 123 west of Illinois Route 124.

Authorities say the driver lost control and over-corrected sending the vehicle off the road and into a guardrail before it flipped several times. Two people in the vehicle were ejected.

The driver was airlifted to an area hospital and was pronounced dead. A passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim has not been identified pending notification of the family.