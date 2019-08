SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A pedestrian was hit at the State Fairgrounds. it happened about 9 am, Monday, on 8th Street, south of Central. Authorities say a 16-year old male was driving a pickup truck and hit a 43-year old man.

The man fell to the ground hitting his head on the curb. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. The teenage driver was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.