GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from Indiana has been federally charged for sexual abuse of a child from Georgetown.

Dylan Clark, 19 of Franklin, Indiana, is accused of luring the 11-year-old victim out of her home, picking her up and taking her back to Franklin. A signed affidavit showed he communicated with her over Snapchat, Gmail, and Discord, sending photos of himself, his car and a Google Maps location.

The girl was reported missing by her father on Aug. 27. She claimed she was going to her friend’s home, but her father discovered she had never gone to her friend’s house.

Upon request by Vermilion County Sheriff’s deputies, Snapchat provided the email address the victim used for her account. This helped them gain access to her Gmail and Discord as well.

Through a Spotify account linked to her Discord account, deputies discovered the girl was communicating with Clark. They contacted the Johnson County Indiana Sheriff’s Department with the information obtained during their investigation, who were able to identify where Clark lived.

Deputies in Johnson County found the girl inside Clark’s home and arrested him for kidnapping. Johnson admitted to deputies and his parents that he had picked up a girl he met online and that he “should never gone to do it.

The victim told law enforcement that she met Clark through a game on her Xbox, and she “would communicate with him vocally through a headset while playing the game.” She disclosed that she had sex with Clark twice at his home.

Clark is detained under the order of Judge Eric I. Long since Sept. 7.