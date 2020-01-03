Teen charged with sex crimes back in court

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager who was already charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse was in court Friday for different charges.

Seth Ryan, 19, was charged with grooming and child pornography. He was arrested on December 31 after police said he sent sexually explicit messages to a juvenile, and has been ordered to have no contact with the victim. That violated his bond for the sexual abuse charge against a victim between the ages of 13 and 17 from August 2019.

Police also found child pornography showing children under the age of 13 on his phone.

His bond for the grooming charge was set at $20,000 and $50,000 for the child pornography charge.

He’ll be back in court on January 6 for all of his cases.