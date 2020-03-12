Teen charged with kidnapping, assaulting runaway girl

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager is facing several felony charges in a case involving a 13-year-old runaway girl.

18-year-old Roberto Nicholas-Simone is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault, among other charges. He’s also facing charges for kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The 13-year-old girl is from Seymour, Indiana. The Champaign County State’s Attorney Office says the teen was on probation and cut off her ankle bracelet to meet a man she was talking to online at an apartment complex. She was reported missing in February.

That man then drove her from Indiana to an area she didn’t know, which was Champaign. Authorities say he sold her to Nicholas-Simone for $600. They say he kept the girl locked in a room for three days last week in a Champaign home near the corner of East Church and 3rd Streets. He threatened her with a knife and sexually assaulted her.

The Champaign County State’s Attorney Office says police arrested Roberto Nicholas-Simone on Friday when cops spotted the girl through a second-story window of a home. Federal authorities were able to track her down because of a phone call she made to her mom saying she was being held against her will.