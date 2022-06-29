DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from Decatur has been formally charged with three counts of First Degree Murder in connection to a shooting earlier this month.

The charges allege that 18-year-old Kaderius Wright-Jarrett shot and killed 20-year-old Sadarius Givens on June 5. At 2 a.m. that day, Police responded to an apartment building at 333 East Center Street after receiving a report of shots fired. Inside the building they found Givens dead and a 17-year-old juvenile hurt.

Investigating detectives quickly established probable cause to arrest Wright-Jarrett and he was taken into custody that same day. The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this or other felony crimes is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2711 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.