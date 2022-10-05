MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from Chicago is facing charges in Coles County after he was accused of kidnapping a child on Monday.

Terell Baker, 19, is charged with domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping. Officers with the Mattoon Police Department said Baker hit a woman in the face and took a four-month-old child from her without permission.

Once aware of the incident, Mattoon Police communicated to surrounding agencies information about Baker’s car. An officer in Charleston later found the car, with Baker and the child inside, in the parking lot of Carle’s clinic. Baker was arrested without incident and the child was not hurt.

Baker is being held at the Coles County Jail on a $150,000 bond.