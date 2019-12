DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The teenager accused of causing a house explosion that killed a woman will be charged as an adult.

The 17-year-old is charged with aggravated DUI leading to accidental death and driving under the influence. Police say he drove an SUV through the house in Decatur and knocked over the gas meter.

The home exploded. 87-year-old Mary Hinton died from breathing in the smoke.