Teen asking for lighter shoots woman

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting. It happened about 11 pm, Saturday, in the 100-block of North Beard Street.

A 21-year old woman was shot in the leg after a man approached her and asked for a lighter. The suspect then stole her cellphone and other items before running from the scene. The victim was treated for the non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect described as a male teenager, black, 16 – 18, wearing all dark clothing with a handgun. Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers
(217) 446 – TIPS
Danville Police Department
(217) 431 – 2250

