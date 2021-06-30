Teen arrested on gun charges provided false name to police, wanted on Georgia homicide warrant

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Springfield say they arrested a teenager Tuesday who was wanted on a Georgia homicide warrant and had provided a false name to authorities.

On June 21, the Springfield Police Department announced a special gun-enforcement detail netted eight arrests for mostly gun charges.

One of those arrests was for a teenager who posed as a 20-year-old man to police, a press release says. He told arresting officers his name was Jason H. Marshall.

He was taken into custody on initial charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a gun without a FOID card.

SPD says they released booking photos of the eight and later learned that one of them gave them a false name.

Officers say they pulled over a car Tuesday night on Dirksen Parkway. During that traffic stop, police found a passenger who had given the wrong name. Police say they questioned him again, and he continued to give a false name.

SPD says they were able to confirm he is 19-year-old Kelvonnie Burney — who is wanted on a murder warrant out of Henry County, Georgia. Officers then took him into custody.

A Facebook post from the Henry County Police Department says Burney and five other people were involved in a homicide on April 8 last year in Stockbridge, Ga. That’s about a half-hour drive southeast of Atlanta.

Springfield Police say they also charged Burney with obstructing justice.