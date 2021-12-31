Teen arrested in murder investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced on Friday that a Decatur teen was arrested in connection to a murder that happened on Christmas Eve.

Officers say that just before 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, they responded to a shots-fired and person down call on South Church Avenue near West Spring Street. Responding officers found 31-year-old Eferm O. Jones suffering from several gunshot wounds at the reported location. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

After several days of investigating, Decatur Police obtained an arrest warrant for Jatrevius O. Jarrett, 18, on Thursday for First Degree Murder. Jarrett was found and arrested in Springfield just after noon on Friday.

Jarrett is being held in the Sangamon County Jail on a $1.5 million bond. He will be extradited to Macon County at a later date.

The investigation into Jones’ murder is still ongoing. Witnesses and anyone else with information is encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.