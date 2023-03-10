DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 20-year-old woman in Decatur, police officials announced on Friday. In addition, arrest warrants have been issued for two other teenagers.

Decatur Police officials said their investigation resulted in three people being charged with first degree murder: 18-year-old Mattavius Anderson and two other teenagers whose names were not released. The other teens are 17 and 15 years old.

Only the 17-year-old is in custody at this time, arrested in Peoria County on Friday. They are being held in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

The charges stem from a shooting on Wednesday that left 20-year-old Janiah Thomas dead, and a four-year-old child hurt. In their latest update, Decatur Police revealed that Thomas was 26 weeks pregnant when she was killed.

The four-year-old is still receiving care for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The investigation into Thomas’ murder is ongoing. Anyone with additional information about the murder or the whereabouts of the wanted individuals is encouraged to contact Decatur Police (217-424-2734) or Crime Stoppers (217-423-8477).