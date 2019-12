DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm after a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened at the Decatur Inn on North Water Street. 21-year-old Jayson Goodbred died at the hospital.

The teenager was also wanted on an attempted murder charge from December 2018. Police say he was involved in a drive-by where a teenager was shot.