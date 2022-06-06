CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a traffic stop revealed him to be in possession of marijuana, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Thomas Lewis was pulled over on Saturday by a Charleston Police officer for having only one headlight. While speaking to Lewis and the other occupants of the car, the officer smelled an odor of marijuana and searched the car and occupants. The officer found pipes and a scale, a quarter-pound of marihuana, fifty Xanax pills and five Oxycodone pills.

Lewis was arrested on preliminary charges of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance, manufacturing and delivering 30-500 grams of marijuana (both class 3 felonies) and possession of a controlled substance (a class 4 felony). He was taken to the Coles County Sheriff’s Department; bond was set at $5,000.