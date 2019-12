SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police arrested a 17-year-old Centralia boy after an armed robbery.

Police say it happened Wednesday at a CVS store on North Grand Avenue. They say the suspect went into the store wearing a mask and carrying a gun. He pointed the gun at a store clerk and demanded money. After he got the money, he ran away.

Officers found the teen on Thursday and arrested him for armed robbery, aggravated assault, theft, and for an outstanding parole warrant.