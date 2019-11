SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have identified the teenager who was arrested Monday for beating up a student at Franklin Middle School.

Police say he was wearing a Franklin school sweatshirt and got on and rode a school bus to get on campus.

He was arrested and charged for aggravated battery and for criminal trespassing.

He is still in police custody after battering a 12-year-old in the cafeteria yesterday.