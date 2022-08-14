DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from has been arrested following a domestic violence situation early Sunday morning.

Decatur Police received a report of the situation around 1 a.m. and dispatched officers to a house located near Calhoun and Main Streets. Inside, they found a 43-year-old woman with a head injury and immediately rendered medical aid before arranging for her to be taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital. Her injuries are said to be life-threatening.

Investigating detectives developed probable cause to arrest 19-year-old Adam Rich on a preliminary charge of attempted murder. Rich was taken into custody on Sunday and booked into the Macon County Jail.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.