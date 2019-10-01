Technology scams

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– People have lost hundreds of dollars to Internet scams. Police say a woman was contacted by someone who claimed to be with an information technology company. She was told her computer needed to be updated and paid them to do it.

Another man called a number to fix his IPhone. He also lost money. This all happened in the last few weeks. Police want people to be alert. If you think someone might be a scammer, police say to call them first before giving away money or personal information.