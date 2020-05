ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The state is getting a grant to help seniors and those with disabilities stay connected to others during COVID-19.

$1.7 million will go towards buying technology devices such as iPads, tablets and internet hotspot access. They will go to those that live alone, do not normally get in-home services and who live in rural areas. Applications such FaceTime and Zoom and Telehealth will be downloaded onto them.

State departments will identify people who will receive the items.