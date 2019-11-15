Tech Zoo teaches seniors about technology

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An assisted living facility made sure people there know technology isn’t just for the young. Clark-Lyndsey held their second annual Tech Zoo on Friday. People learned about how certain technologies work and how the technology they already have can help them.

Electronic pets, Alexa, iPads and other technology were showcased. Organizers said it’s tech like this that helps make seniors’ lives easier.

“I think all the residents really find it helpful, because it helps them get to see things that they don’t have to go outside, especially in these colder months, to do,” said Sarah Cook, Residential Support Specialist. “I’ve always had a good reaction. Sometimes they’ve already been familiar with the device, and so they give us information about what they felt. Which I always find is good to have actual feedback on the device.”

The goal of the event was to show seniors that life-changing technologies are available to people of all ages.