Teamwork between police & fire/ems saves man’s life

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Chatham Police are commending two of their officers for their part in saving a man’s life.

In a Facebook post, police officials said Officer Roger Smith and Sergeant Mark Poani were called to a house near Deerfield Road and Park Avenue on July 21. It was reported that a 50-year-old man had fallen and was unconscious.

When the officers got there, they started CPR and used an AED to help the man. They continued with CPR until emergency medical staff got to the house.

Eventually, the man regained his pulse and was able to breath on his own.

“Officer Smith and Sergeant Poani are to be commended for their quick thinking and efforts on this call,” said police officials. “Their actions bring great credit upon themselves, the Chatham Police Department, and the Village of Chatham.” They then said this was the second time Officer Smith had saved someone with CPR in the past two months.

The department again relayed their gratitude for Chatham Fire/EMS for their “critical role in this call for help. Public safety is all about team work, and our department did not save this man’s life alone.”