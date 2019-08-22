Teaming up to “Tackle Hunger”

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Once again WCIA and the Eastern Illinois Foodbank will Tackle Hunger.

During the 9-week high school football season WCIA features the “Tackle Hunger” game of the week between two rival schools.

Students at the participating schools host a food and/or fund drive to benefit Eastern Illinois Foodbank and a local food pantry.

Here are the games for 2019:

Week 18/307:00 PMPBL @
GCMS		Gibson City
Week 29/67:00 PMTuscola @
Arcola		Arcola
Week 39/137:00 PMSTM @
Monticello 		Monticello
Week 49/207:00 PMSJO @
Unity		Tolono
Week 59/277:00 PMRichwoods @ CentralChampaign
Week 610/47:00 PM Marshall @ ParisParis
Week 710/117:00 PM M-S @ CharlestonCharleston
Week 810/187:00 PMA-L-A-H @ A-OArgenta
Week 910/267:00 PMG-R-F @
Westville		Westville

