Teaming up to “Tackle Hunger”

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Once again WCIA and the Eastern Illinois Foodbank will Tackle Hunger.
During the 9-week high school football season WCIA features the “Tackle Hunger” game of the week between two rival schools.
Students at the participating schools host a food and/or fund drive to benefit Eastern Illinois Foodbank and a local food pantry.
Here are the games for 2019:
|Week 1
|8/30
|7:00 PM
|PBL @
GCMS
|Gibson City
|Week 2
|9/6
|7:00 PM
|Tuscola @
Arcola
|Arcola
|Week 3
|9/13
|7:00 PM
|STM @
Monticello
|Monticello
|Week 4
|9/20
|7:00 PM
|SJO @
Unity
|Tolono
|Week 5
|9/27
|7:00 PM
|Richwoods @ Central
|Champaign
|Week 6
|10/4
|7:00 PM
|Marshall @ Paris
|Paris
|Week 7
|10/11
|7:00 PM
|M-S @ Charleston
|Charleston
|Week 8
|10/18
|7:00 PM
|A-L-A-H @ A-O
|Argenta
|Week 9
|10/26
|7:00 PM
|G-R-F @
Westville
|Westville