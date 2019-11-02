Team to replace tree loss from tornado

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Trees Forever, Tree Recovery Team (TTRT) and volunteers will be planting approximately 100 trees to replace tree loss from the December 2018 tornado.

Volunteers will meet at the U of I Extension office for a tree planting and mulching demonstration before heading out in teams to plant and mulch trees for 47 residents.

“Bring your shovels and dress for the weather!” Taylorville Tree Recovery Team Member and retired Trees Forever Field Coordinator Barb Grabner-Kerns said. “This is a community effort to replant our community forest, and we need folks to come out and lend a hand.”

Earlier this year, TTRT did a tree inventory to determine which species of trees needed to be replanted.

“A diversity of tree species is important to help create a healthy community forest,” Trees Forever’s Program Manager Debbie Fluegel said. “When we have a monoculture of one species, our trees can easily be wiped out by one pest or disease.”

For more information, please click here.

Trees Forever

November 2, 9 a.m.

U of I Extension office

1120 North Webster St.

Taylorville