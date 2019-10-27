Teaching assistants to hold rally

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Teaching assistants will rally on Monday afternoon with labor leaders and supporters ahead of their impending strike which starts Tuesday.

The members of the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants have been working without a contract since July and have been at the bargaining table since April.

After 14 sessions, including three with a mediator, the Board has refused to continue bargaining over insurance.

The Board’s last official offer will increase the cost of insurance for some members by 247%.

If no agreement is reached before Tuesday, the union will have no choice but to begin a strike until a fair contract can be reached that recognizes the education employees and the responsibility to provide affordable healthcare options to them.