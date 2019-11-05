Teaching assistants to hold rally

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – – Union leaders say teaching assistants plan to rally ahead of a school board meeting.



The meeting, which is regularly scheduled, begins at 6:30 at Eisenhower High School. The teaching assistants plan to rally at 5:30 outside the school, before walking into the Board of Education meeting.



The TAs suspended their strike after three days last week. However, when they returned to classes on Friday, some discovered their insurance benefits had been cut off.

The district said it had to reinstate each teaching assistant individually, and said it wrapped up that process on their end by Sunday evening. The union said the insurance providers are still processing those updates this week.

The Illinois Federation of Teacher’s Jon Nadler said the DFTA has filed unfair labor practice charges for several issues, including the lack of benefits access.



“I’ve never seen in my years of doing this a district lash out so viciously and cruelly at some of the lowest paid people in the area,” Nadler said. “It’s really, really sad.”



Both sides said they remain in contact with a federal mediator, although no new bargaining sessions have been scheduled.