Teaching assistants say they plan to strike

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The TA union president says the school district decided not to change their offer on insurance benefits with teacher assistants.

275 Teaching assistants are impacted by the decision and could strike as early as Tuesday.

A major sticking point in the talks has been the cost of health care benefits, according to the union.

Union president Paula Busboom told us last week the union did not want to strike.

She was hoping the federal mediator would allow union and the district to work things out.

Today’s bargaining session was the last scheduled meeting between the two groups prior to the October 29 strike date. The union already voted on October 17 to strike.

The union and the school board have been bargaining since April.