Teaching Assistants “Pack the Board” ahead of negotiation meeting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Tensions are still running high after nearly a year of failed contract talks between the school board and the teaching assistants union.

TA’s plan to pack the board meeting Tuesday night before heading into yet another mediated session Wednesday. Since April, both sides have been unsuccessfully trying to settle on a contract; fighting over wages and health insurance costs. Both sides have remained relentless in their stance on those key sticking points. However, the Federation of Teaching Assistants said they are remaining hopeful for a deal.

It has been about a month since the last unsuccessful mediation session.

TA’s went on a 3-day strike in October to demonstrate their frustration with the board. During that time, the school district kept all special education and pre-k students out of class, which the State Board of Education called a violation of federal policy. Also during the strike, the TA’s benefits, including insurance, was taken away.

So, the federation filed unfair labor practice charges against DPS. The benefits were reinstated days later. The strike was suspended and TA’s returned to class without a contract.

Teaching assistants said they want this contract dispute to be resolved so it does not get to that point again. “This is very hard on the other 275 TA’s,” said Paula Busboom, DFTA President. “They don’t know day-to-day what’s happening or what will happen next year. Moral overall within our bargaining unit is awful.”

In response to a request for a statement from the board, DPS officials said, “We do not have a statement ahead of tomorrow’s continuing contract negotiations.” The mediation session is Wednesday at 4 p.m.