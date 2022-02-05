Teachers’ unions concerned about confusion from Sangamon County ruling

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Sangamon County judge ruled in favor of over 700 parents in a lawsuit over Governor Pritzker’s mask mandates in schools.

In the court documents, the judge wrote “It is clear IDPH/ISBE were attempting to force local school districts to comply with this guidance without any compliance with rulemaking. This type of evil is exactly what the law was intended to constrain.

The judge’s ruling means that Pritzker’s mask mandates for schools is void starting Monday, but the attorney general’s office already started the appeal process to the appellate court. If the appellate court issues a stay, it would be put on hold until a decision at the appellate court is made.

In a statement, governor Pritzker said, “The grave consequence of this misguided decision is that schools in these districts no longer have sufficient tools to keep students and staff safe while COVID-19 continues to threaten our communities – and this may force schools to go remote.”

If the appellate court does not issue a stay, then it will be on individual school districts to decide on if mask mandate and teacher vaccine and testing mandates will remain in place. Teacher’s unions are worried that this will lead to chaos.

“I think there is going to be a lot of confusion,” President of the Illinois Federation of Teachers Dan Montgomery said. “And there’ll be districts that will be working hard to make sure they maintain the mask mandate and the vaccine mandate for employees and things like that. And then there may be other districts who aren’t really even covered by the decision, who will say, Well, I guess we don’t have to do that.”