Teachers union issues ‘failing grade’ to administrator

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Ahead of a school board vote to extend Decatur Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dase’s contract, the district’s teachers union issued a statement against the move, saying they would give him a “failing grade for his performance, to date.”

School board members are slated to review Dase’s contract and vote on an extension at Tuesday evening’s board meeting.

Dase has been working at DPS since April 2019. He took over the $156,715-a-year assistant superintendent position after it was vacated by a retiring staff member. Prior to that, Dase worked as a network operations manager with high schools in the Chicago Public Schools district. His current contract is slated to last through 2022; if board members approve an extension tonight, the contract will last through 2025.

DEA leaders say that because Dase hasn’t been with the district for a full year, there’s not enough data to determine whether or not his contract goals have been met; school board members plan to vote on Dase’s performance-based contract Tuesday evening. Union leaders called on school board members to “ensure they have someone in this very important position in our district who will work to better our schools for staff, and most importantly, for students.”

“DEA believes that Dase has failed to provide evidence of success in any of the board-established performance goals in the first six months of his contract,” a DEA statement says.

Union members say they came to that conclusion after a Monday night meeting centered on Dase’s job performance.

“They determined, unanimously, there is not enough data for the board to make that determination and that the data available is not favorable to a contract extension,” the union’s statement reads.

Leaders say it’s the first time in 25 years the union has issued a statement of this nature.

DPS Chief Communications Officer Denise Swarthout said the district does not currently have a statement on the matter.

The school board is slated to meet on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m.

You can read the union’s full statement below.