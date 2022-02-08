CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parents and teachers in the Champaign School District gathered on Zoom tonight. The union hosted its first of two sessions talking about a possible impending strike.

People could ask questions and the union was able to break down their concerns in more detail. On January 26th, the Champaign teacher’s union voted to authorize a strike. They’ve been working without a contract for months.

A big reason for the strike authorization vote stemmed from the school board proposing to extend elementary school days by 50 minutes. In the Zoom session, the union mentioned other reasons, including staffing concerns and transportation issues, especially in elementary schools.

Teachers who spoke during the meeting say some kids have to wait 45 minutes for a school bus to get home and one elementary school in Champaign has around 500 kids, with only 14 buses going to the school.

Teachers are also concerned that buses sometimes arrive late, causing elementary school kids to miss social and emotional learning, which they say is crucial. Lastly, some teachers said that Covid is already taxing enough for the kids and that adding 50 extra minutes might be cognitively draining.

Parents chimed in with that saying their kids are tired and napping after the school day already, with one teacher saying kids are falling asleep waiting for the bus.

The union also said during the bargaining session with the board, that the board did come back with some start times for the extended school day and the union said the range doesn’t look like it will be a super early start if it happens.

The next open forum will be Thursday at 7:00 PM at Mt Calvary Baptist Church in Champaign. They hope to listen to parents’ opinions and be as transparent as possible with those asking questions.