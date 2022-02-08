CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign teachers’ union is seeking parents’ opinions.

They are hosting a virtual forum to hear from you. The union wants to see what parents have to say about the proposed extended school day.

The proposal came from the school board. It would extend the elementary school day by 50 minutes. This has been one of the reasons the union voted to authorize a strike.

The meeting is at 7 tonight on Zoom. The Champaign Federation of Teachers posted this on their Facebook page on how to register for the Zoom.

Champaign Federation of Teachers

Zoom Registration link: Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom meeting. When: Feb 8, 2022 07:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)Register in advance for this meeting:https://aft.zoom.us/…/tJAqdOGrrDMsGdFc-hfoU25UT6svlewMYkMW After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

They will have an in-person meeting on Thursday, 2/10 at 7 pm at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Champaign.