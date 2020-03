ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker said even though schools are out through March 30, those days won’t have to be made up. He also said teachers will still be paid as if they were at work.

The governor’s office said normal pay includes salary, hourly, stipends and benefits. They will still get normal credit for their pension systems.

Schools can expect employees to do work in some form, but the governor is asking for as many people to work from home as possible.