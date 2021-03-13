Teachers participate in Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–Some educators in Champaign County were freezing for a reason. They had a polar plunge in the Urbana Middle School parking lot to raise money for the Special Olympics.

The event usually happens at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve in Mahomet. Because of COVID-19, they partnered with Urbana Fire Department to do things differently. Participants say it’s all for a good cause.

“I’m a special education teacher, so the cause is near and dear to my heart. This is our 8th plunge. It’s usually a school wide fundraiser that we get the kids involved with and just kind of show some compassion and support for our friends with disabilities who participate in Special Olympics,” said Lynnsey Brownfield with Gerber School.

Together they raised more than $6,000.