SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Teachers at one central Illinois high school are finding a fun way to stay in touch with students. We’ve talked about teachers driving by and waving at kids, but these teachers are giving high schoolers a glimpse inside their homes.

Each of them made a short video of what they’ve been up to. They also took some time in those videos to offer students some words of encouragement. The school district compiled the clips for students to enjoy.